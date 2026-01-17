Man 30, kills wife, 25, in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A middle-aged man identified as Sulaiman Mamuda allegedly murdered his wife Umaima Maidawa in her matrimonial house at Bayawa village in Augie local government area of Kebbi state.

SP Bashir Usman, Kebbi state Police public relations officer who confirmed the incident said that the suspect was arrested on transit to Sokoto trying to flee.

The suspect is in Police custody and is being investigated to unravel the reason behind the dastard act and will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

Our source , however, revealed that the husband used a heavy object in carrying out the murder and left her in a pool of her blood and attempted to escape before he was intercepted by the Police on his way to Sokoto.