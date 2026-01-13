Mama Onabanjo’s death ends glorious era – Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has described the death of the wife of the first governor of the state, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabanjo, as the end of a glorious era.

Governor Abiodun, who stated this in a condolence message to the family of former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, over the passing of their matriarch, Chief (Mrs.) Lucia Onabowale Onabanjo, at the age of 101, noted that Chief Mrs. Onabanjo lived a highly exemplary, fulfilled, and distinguished life devoted to God, family, and humanity.

The governor said that although the loss of a mother is always painful, regardless of age, Mama Lucia’s transition at 101 is also worthy of celebration, given her impactful life and enduring legacy.

According to him, Mama Onabanjo stood firmly by her husband, the late Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, through his historic struggles for democracy, human rights, and social justice in Nigeria.

He said: “After a glorious epoch in which she joined her husband, our Papa, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, in the fight for democracy, the delivery of its dividends on a massive scale, and the advancement of human rights and social justice, Mama has now been reunited with Papa in glory.

“Mama was a treasure and a source of joy to all who knew her. She consistently supported us with her prayers and goodwill, spreading joy, comfort, and hope to everyone around her.

“I commiserate with the Onabanjo family, even as I celebrate them for the great gift that Mama was to all of us.

“She stood by her husband through thick and thin and raised children and grandchildren who are today highly distinguished in diverse fields of human endeavour, breaking records and contributing meaningfully to society.

“We bless the Lord for her long and fulfilled life, her legacy of love, strength, deep faith, and commitment to development.

“We will miss her warmth, her wise counsel, her passion for progress, and her prayers. May the Good Lord grant her eternal rest in His bosom.”

Governor Abiodun prayed that God would grant the Onabanjo family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.