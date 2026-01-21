Makoko demolition: Urban renewal or destruction of history?

People navigate the waterways of Makoko waterfront community in Lagos AFP

For decades, Makoko stood as one of Lagos’ most controversial urban spaces. To some, it is an eyesore, a floating slum that highlights the city’s planning failures. To others, it is a living testament to resilience, culture and survival amid systemic neglect. The recent demolition of parts of Makoko has reopened a familiar debate: is Lagos State pursuing genuine urban renewal, or is it repeating a familiar pattern of displacing the vulnerable under the guise of “development”?

Makoko’s challenges are undeniable. Estimates place its population between 80,000 and 250,000 residents, many living in stilted wooden homes over the Lagos Lagoon, with limited access to sanitation, clean water, electricity and waste management. Residents rely heavily on artisanal fishing and informal trade, making them economically vulnerable. Government authorities have long labelled Makoko an environmental and security hazard, citing flooding, fire risks and unplanned structures as justification for action. From a regulatory standpoint, these concerns appear valid, but the human and historical dimensions cannot be ignored.

Makoko is not just a collection of houses; it is one of Lagos’ oldest settlements, with roots tracing back over a century to Egun fishing communities. Its demolition threatens to erase not only homes but also history and identity. Paradoxically, Makoko has also become an international attraction, drawing tourists, researchers, architects and filmmakers intrigued by its floating architecture and unique urban design. The settlement has been celebrated globally as an example of informal urban resilience, a feature that the city risks losing entirely.

History provides a cautionary tale. The demolition of Maroko in the 1990s, justified similarly on safety grounds, resulted in the conversion of prime waterfront land into high-value real estate, inaccessible to former residents. The question for Makoko is whether the current government is genuinely prioritising urban renewal or merely pursuing land acquisition under the veneer of “development”.

At the heart of this debate are three competing priorities: urban renewal, historical preservation and social welfare. These are not mutually exclusive, yet the social dimension must take precedence. Renewal that displaces communities without consultation, resettlement, or livelihood protection cannot be called development but dispossession.

The Lagos State Government has a duty to regulate urban spaces while improving living standards. Slum renewal must be inclusive, humane and participatory. Makoko’s transformation should protect lives, livelihoods and history, rather than obliterate them. Anything less risks repeating past mistakes and undermining the moral foundation of urban development in Lagos. If the city is serious about progress, it must learn from history, not erase it.