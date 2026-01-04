Maduro: Sowore slams UN, says global body has failed humanity

Omoyele Sowore

…calls for dissolution of United Nations

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the abolishment of the United Nations, describing the global body as ineffective and incapable of addressing impunity and aggression in world affairs.

Sowore made the call while reacting to the reported arrest of Venezuelan President, Nicolás Maduro, by the United States.

In a statement shared on his social media platform, he expressed frustration with what he described as the failure of the United Nations to uphold justice, sovereignty and global peace.

“I repeat, it is time to abolish the United Nations of jokers,” Sowore said.

He urged what he termed “serious nations of the world” to withdraw legitimacy from the global body and boycott the next United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), arguing that the organisation has become hollow and ineffective.

According to him, an institution that is unable to prevent impunity, aggression or mass suffering no longer serves any meaningful purpose.

“An organization that cannot stop impunity, aggression, or mass suffering has outlived its purpose,” Sowore stated.