Low worker turnout in Osun after new year break

Osun state map.

There was a low turnout of workers in government offices in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday as work resumed for the 2026 calendar year, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN observed that many government offices in the state capital had yet to open fully for official business.

The agency’s correspondent, who monitored activities across the city, also observed scanty customer turnout in most banks, with only a few people seen entering or leaving the premises.

Some Federal Government establishments in the city appeared largely deserted, with only security personnel seen manning their entrances.

At the Osun State Government Secretariat in Abere, a few officials were observed at their duty posts, while many others had yet to resume work.

A staff member at the secretariat, Mr Waheed Alabi, told NAN that most workers who were not yet at their desks were on their way to resume duties.

“Most of the people not yet in their offices are on their way. Many of them travelled to their hometowns within the state and are returning to work from there,” he said.

Another staff member, Mrs Adebimpe Olakitan, said some workers would return later in the day, while others were likely to resume fully on Monday.

Olakitan explained that when work resumption fell on a Friday, many senior officers and workers often defer full resumption until the following Monday.

She expressed optimism about the new year, praying that it would be favourable for Nigerians and that the government would overcome the challenges facing the country.

Vanguard News