List of N213.2bn worth of properties court ordered Malami to forfeit to FG

Malami

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties with an estimated value of N213.2 billion to the Federal Government, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order after an ex parte motion filed by EFCC counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN. The properties are those under investigation and are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The affected properties are located across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states. Although the ruling was delivered on Tuesday, a certified true copy of the order was sighted by NAN on Wednesday.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite stated:

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below, which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.”

The judge further directed that the interim forfeiture order be published in a national daily newspaper, inviting any individual or organisation with an interest in the listed properties to show cause within 14 days of publication why a final forfeiture order should not be made.

The matter was adjourned to a later date for a report on compliance with the publication order.

Properties listed in the court order include:

A luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama, Abuja, purchased in December 2022 for N500 million and valued at about N5.95 billion after enhancement.

A two-winged large storey building at No. 3 Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), purchased in December 2018 for N7 billion.

Plot 683, Jabi District, Abuja, comprising a five-storey building now operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd with 53 rooms, purchased in September 2020 at carcass level for N850 million, with an additional N300 million paid to take possession.

Property No. 3130, Asokoro District, Abuja, comprising terrace buildings, purchased in January 2021 for N360 million.

Property at No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd with 15 rooms, purchased in February 2018 for N430 million and later valued at about N12.95 billion after rehabilitation.

Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District, Abuja, purchased in July 2021 for N325 million.

Shop No. C82, Citiscape–Shariff Plaza, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in March 2024 for N120 million.

Residential property at No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, purchased in December 2022 for N300 million.

Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019.

A plaza with commercial facilities near Birnin Kebbi Market, purchased in 2021 for N100 million.

100 hectares of land along Birnin Kebbi–Jega Road, purchased in 2020 for N100 million.

A four-bedroom bungalow at Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, purchased in 2023 for N101 million.

Shops A36 and B3, Vegas Mall, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in July 2023 for N158 million.

Property at No. 26 Babbi Drive, BUA Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 for N136 million.

Property at No. 27 EFAB Estates Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 for N120 million.

A four-bedroom bungalow with boys’ quarters at No. 10B Doka Crescent, Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in January 2018 for N40 million.

Plot No. 13, IPENT 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 for N85 million.

A bedroom duplex with boys’ quarters at No. 12 Yalinga Street, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in October 2018 for N150 million.

Two warehouse shops at Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 for N50 million.

Twin houses at Apo Legislative Quarters, Gudu District, Abuja, purchased between February and May 2017 for N250 million.

Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, including nine units of three-bedroom bungalows, three units of two-bedroom bungalows and 5.4 hectares of land, purchased between February and September 2023 for N187 million.

Other assets were also listed in the schedule attached to the court order.

Mr Malami, his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz, are currently standing trial before Justice Nwite on an alleged N8.7 billion money laundering charge filed by the EFCC. The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025, names the former minister, his wife, his son and an employee of a company linked to him as defendants.

The EFCC has alleged that the defendants carried out suspicious financial transactions and attempted to conceal the origin of funds through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi between 2015 and 2025.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty, and the case remains before the court. The interim forfeiture order does not amount to a final determination of ownership or guilt, as all parties are entitled to present their defence.