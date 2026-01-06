LG workers resume in Osun amidst tight security

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Workers across local government council secretariats have resumed to their duty post following the directives of their leaders after 11 months absence from work.

The workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, led by Dr Nathaniel Ogungbangbe had embarked on 11-month strike over dispute between APC and PDP elected council officials last year February.

The incident eventually became a subject of litigation up to the Supreme Court, where the issue on financial status was struck out as a result of the fact that the matter was instituted by the State Attorney-General instead of Local Government officials.

At about 9am when Vanguard correspondent got to Olorunda, it was observed that workers complied with the directives, similar situation was observed at Osogbo, Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Secretariats.

Also Police operatives and other security agencies were present in all the council entrance, screening visitors as those without any concrete business were not allowed access to the secretariats, as journalist were only granted access after proper identification.

Security vehicles were parked in front of the secretariats gates as well as inside the vicinity with operatives bearing arms.

The Chairmen of Olorunda, Osogbo and Orolu, Mojeed Kudaisi, Saheed Onibonokuta and Abolade Nureni described the return of workers to their duty post as a welcome development for grassroots governance.

The Chairmen assured the returning workers of maximum cooperation in a bid to spun developmental projects across grassroots in the State.

Reacting, NULGE President, Dr Ogungbangbe commended the union members for prompt resumption but expressed reservation over police decision to allow APC reinstated council officials into the secretariats, claiming that their tenure of office has expired.

“My members have resumed fully to work, and my take is that they should be allowed to do their job, the APC has filed a case in the Federal High Court, for the extension of their tenure which have not been granted, why are they at the local government Secretariat now?

“I see that they just want to create unnecessary Crisis in the State, which is what we have been running from, I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to my members to please maintain calmness, because we don’t want any crisis in Osun State”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the APC council executives, Chief Adegoke Ogunsola, denied police bias but noted that security operatives only backed legality.

“We have been at the council since February 2025, the keys of the secretariat had been with us. We opened the door for the returning workers today and police checked all those that went inside the council today.

“The NULGE executives were at the gate to identify their colleagues without identity cards, some of our supporters that went to the secretariat with us were sent back because they have no business there. We are at the council and we are operating autonomy.”

When contacted, Osun police command’s spokesperson, SP Abiodun Ojelabi said the police duty at the council was to ensure law and order, adding that it cannot pokenose into legal matters.

“Our duty is to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order across the council areas in the state, that is what our men were out to do and that is what they did”, he added.