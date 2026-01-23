LG boss bans sleeping in Oyingbo Market over security concerns

Oyingbo Market

The Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Mr Jubril Emilagba, has issued a directive prohibiting individuals from sleeping within Oyingbo Market in Lagos.

Emilagba says the directive becomes necessary following rising security concerns and the need to protect lives and property.

The chairman gave the directive on Friday during a security meeting with executives and members of the market.

He said that this was part of his administration’s ongoing efforts to strengthen safety across markets in the local government area.

According to the chairman, the ban on overnight stays in the market is a preventive security measure aimed at reducing criminal activities and safeguarding traders and their goods.

“No one is permitted to sleep in the market. This directive is strictly for security reasons, to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the environment,” he said.

He stressed that markets should remain centres for lawful commercial activities and not places for overnight habitation.

He added that the local government would work with relevant security agencies and market leadership to ensure full compliance.

“We are committed to ensuring that Oyingbo market remains safe for traders, customers and residents.

“Security agencies will be involved in enforcing this directive,” he said.

The chairman also reiterated his administration’s commitment to engaging market stakeholders regularly.

He noted that collaboration with traders remained essential to achieving a secure and orderly market environment.

Emilagba also sensitised traders on the importance of registering for the National Identification Number and the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency.

He described both as critical tools for identity management and effective security planning.

He also encouraged eligible traders to participate in the ongoing All Progressives Congress e-registration exercise as a way of promoting grassroots political inclusion.

Responding, Women Leader, Oyingbo Market, Mrs Basira Balogun, expressed support for the move, describing it as a timely intervention to enhance security within the market.

“We understand the security implications and we will work with the local government to ensure compliance among traders,” she said. (NAN)