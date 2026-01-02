Lexus SUV driver arrested over Anthony Joshua accident

By Efe Onodjae

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the driver of a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) involved in the accident that claimed the lives of Anthony Joshua’s friend and trainer,

The confirmation was made on Thursday by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, where he disclosed that investigations into the incident were ongoing.

According to the police spokesperson, “The driver of the Lexus SUV is currently in custody in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case. Investigations are ongoing.”