LAWMA arrest cart pushers over illegal refuse dump in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has arrested some cart pushers allegedly, involved in illegal waste disposal following the discovery of an unauthorised dumpsite along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway, Ojo.

Recall that there has been public outcry in recent time over heaps of waste across major highways in the state, thereby posing great health hazards to the people.

The illegal dumpsite was uncovered during a routine monitoring exercise by LAWMA’s Waste Investigation, Surveillance and Enforcement Team (Ijora–Seme Division), led by Mr. Oladeji Adebayo,.

This discovery resulted in the apprehension of several carts found disposing waste unlawfully at the location.

LAWMA, Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, stated that the activities of unregulated waste handlers contributed significantly to environmental degradation and undermined the structured waste collection system operated through approved Private Sector Participation, PSP, operators.

The authority reiterated that domestic waste collection in Lagos was carried out only by registered PSP operators, warning residents against patronising cart pushers and other unauthorised waste collectors.

LAWMA, therefore, assured the public that surveillance and enforcement operations would be sustained across identified flashpoints, adding that offenders would continue to face arrest and prosecution in line with environmental sanitation laws.

Residents, were therefore, advised to bag their waste properly, register with approved PSP operators, and report illegal dumping activities through official LAWMA channels.