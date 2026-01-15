Late Bayelsa dep gov for burial Jan 30

Ewhrudjakpo

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa—Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has announced the burial date of the late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as January 30, 2026.

Diri disclosed this, yesterday, during the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, outlining a four-day funeral programme in honour of the departed deputy governor.

His words: “Today, we want to use this opportunity to announce the funeral dates of our departed deputy governor.

“You are aware that at the last Exco meeting, I announced the constitution of the funeral committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimbofa Ayawe. The committee representing the government has met alongside the family and his church.

“We are all in agreement that the burial activities of our departed deputy governor will commence on January 27, with some sporting activities, as he was the one supervising the Ministry of Sports.

“On January 28, there will be a Day of Tributes while on January 29, special valedictory sessions will take place first at the state High Court and later inside the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House.

“On the fourth day, which is January 30, we will have a requiem mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Ofoni community, and thereafter, interment. This is the programme that was drawn up by the committee and approved by me.”