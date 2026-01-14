LASTMA to adopt tech-driven incident management in 2026

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) is poised to transition from conventional traffic regulation to a technology-driven incident management framework in 2026.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that Giwa made this known while hosting officers and men of LASTMA at the New Year’s white party and recognition of meritorious service, organised in honour of the agency’s personnel.

Giwa revealed that this transformation would be powered by the deployment of cutting-edge technological solutions, real-time surveillance and monitoring systems, rapid-response mechanisms and data-driven operational models.

He added that these deployments are designed to minimise road incidents, compress response times and significantly enhance overall road safety.

“In 2026, LASTMA will move beyond routine traffic control to proactively manage road incidents.

“Technology will constitute the nucleus of our operations, anticipating disruptions, facilitating swift emergency responses and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safer, smarter and more efficient for all categories of road users,” he said.

On the LASTMA’s 24-hour night gang operations conducted across the metropolis throughout the 2025 “Detty December” festive season, the governor’s aide commended Lagos residents and officers for compliance and professionalism.

He applauded the collective cooperation of residents and the motoring public, describing it as the critical enabler of the exceptional orderliness, enhanced safety and operational seamlessness recorded on Lagos roads during the high-pressure festive period.

He said the 2025 Detty December season, traditionally associated with heightened vehicular congestion, nocturnal social activities and increased road usage, was uniquely distinguished by an unprecedented level of voluntary compliance with traffic regulations by Lagos residents.

This laudable civic disposition, Giwa observed, substantially optimised LASTMA’s operational efficiency and ensured unhindered vehicular flow along key corridors such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island and the Lekki–Ajah axis, even during late-night hours.

“The outcomes achieved during the LASTMA 24-hour night gang operations are a compelling testament to the growing traffic consciousness and civic maturity of Lagos residents.

“The patience, restraint and law-abiding ethos demonstrated by motorists and commuters alike are profoundly commendable and worthy of unequivocal public recognition,” Giwa said.

The special adviser further commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his steadfast support, visionary leadership and sustained commitment to infrastructural and institutional development within the transportation sector.

He affirmed that the governor’s strategic investments had continued to reposition LASTMA as a responsive, resilient and reform-oriented traffic management institution.

Looking ahead, Giwa assured the motoring public that LASTMA was strategically poised to transition decisively from conventional traffic regulation to an advanced, technology-driven incident management framework in the new year.

He urged Lagos residents to sustain the prevailing culture of compliance, patience and mutual respect on the roads, emphasising that effective traffic management was a shared civic responsibility between government institutions and the citizenry.

Vanguard News