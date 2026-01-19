LASEMA warns against scooping spilled product or igniting any flame near area

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has warned Lagos residents against scooping spilled petroleum products or igniting any flame near the scene of an overturned diesel tanker on the Liverpool Bridge, outward Apapa, Tin Can Island area of the state.

A potential disaster was averted in the early hours of Monday after emergency responders swiftly moved in to contain the diesel spill from the tanker, which overturned on top of the bridge.

The incident followed the circulation of videos on social media showing the tanker lying on its side and spilling its contents, while some individuals were seen scooping the highly flammable substance, raising fears of a possible explosion or fire outbreak.

Confirming the development, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, alongside the Controller-General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been brought under control through the combined efforts of emergency responders, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies.

Dr. Oke-Osanyintolu assured members of the public that safety had been restored, while urging motorists to avoid the affected axis and residents in the area to refrain from lighting naked fire that could trigger an inferno.

“Our attention was drawn to a fallen tanker at the above location which was leaking fuel. All emergency responders were immediately activated and deployed to the scene,” he said.

He cautioned members of the public to exercise extreme caution, warning against scooping the spilled product or igniting any flame near the area, and advised motorists to take alternative routes as the state’s disaster management plan had been activated.

Also speaking, Mrs. Adeseye disclosed that water tankers from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had been stationed at strategic points around the scene to prevent any secondary incident.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently salvaging a 45,000-litre diesel tanker that upturned at Liverpool Bridge, outward Apapa, Tin Can Island, Lagos,” she said.

According to her, the tanker was secured without escalation, while security personnel remained on ground to keep the crowd at bay and avert further danger.