Lakurawa gunmen kill two currency exchange operators in Sokoto border market

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By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

Sokoto State—Grief and fear gripped Darusa, a border community in Gudu Local Government Area, after suspected Lakurawa gunmen attacked the weekly market, killing two currency exchange (BDX) operators and fleeing with large sums of money.

The attack, which occurred late last week, has left families devastated and traders in the area anxious, highlighting the growing insecurity in Nigeria’s rural and border communities.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants arrived on four motorcycles, with two armed men on each bike, brandishing rifles and creating panic among traders and shoppers. The gunmen reportedly targeted the currency exchangers directly, shooting them at close range without provocation.

The victims were identified as Alhaji Ummaru Darusa and Muhammad Sani, both well-known for their foreign exchange operations serving traders from Nigeria and neighboring Niger Republic. “They killed Alhaji Ummaru and Muhammad Sani on the spot, then took all the money they were using for their business and disappeared,” a local resident recounted.

Darusa market, situated along the Nigeria–Niger border, is a key commercial hub for traders from both countries, making the attack a significant blow to the local economy. Muhammad Sani, a Nigerien national, reportedly held official trading recognition in Niger Republic but regularly conducted business in Darusa.

Residents suggested that the gunmen had been monitoring Alhaji Ummaru and struck when an opportunity arose, making off with substantial sums in both Nigerian and foreign currencies.

The community lamented the lack of adequate security presence and appealed to authorities to intensify patrols to safeguard lives and livelihoods. The Lakurawa, residents say, have long operated with impunity across Gudu and Tangaza Local Government Areas, instilling fear in rural communities.

Confirming the attack, the Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufa’i, stated that the incident occurred on Thursday, with one victim dying instantly and the other succumbing to injuries after being taken to Dogon Daji Hospital.

As families prepare for burial rites, the tragedy has reignited national concerns over border security, the protection of informal traders, and the urgent need for decisive action to stop the ongoing violence in Nigeria’s vulnerable rural communities.