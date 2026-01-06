Lagos Taskforce arrests 32 ‘ Omotaku ’ members

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Taskforce Tuesday, arrested 32 members of ‘Omotaku ‘,during a coordinated enforcement operation across major roads on the Island and Mainland.

The suspects were said to have been apprehended for causing public nuisance, illegally obstructing traffic, and endangering motorists on key highways. The operation according to the Task Force, followed repeated complaints from residents over the activities of the youths, accused of harassing drivers and creating safety risks across Lagos.

Director of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, said the raid was part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to restore order and ensure public safety. He disclosed that areas covered included Apongbon, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and adjoining routes.

He explaiend that “The operation was necessitated by growing concerns raised by residents through social media platforms and radio stations about the menace of street urchins causing nuisance and endangering road users,.Operatives observed the suspects unlawfully stopped articulated vehicles, including petroleum tankers, trucks, trailers, lorries and private cars, thereby obstructing traffic and creating safety hazards.

“ During the operation, 32 suspects were apprehended for violations of the Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 and the Environmental Management and Protection Law of 2017. Some of the suspects were found smoking substances suspected to be hard drugs and Indian hemp.

“ Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has made it clear that the Taskforce will leave no stone unturned in combing all nooks and crannies of Lagos to rid the state of miscreants and bring offenders to justice,” he said.

He noted that the operation led to the restoration of order in all the affected areas, adding that all suspects arrested during the exercise had been charged to court.