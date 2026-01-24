Lagos lawmaker Osafile dumps LP, joins ADC

Mrs Foluke Osafile, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osafile, representing Amuwo-Odofin Constituency-01, in the Assembly, is also the Chairman House Committee on Wealth Creation.

Confirming the development to newsmen on Saturday, Osafile, a first-time lawmaker, said, “Yes, it is true. I have defected to the ADC.”

Osafile said this step was taken to serve the interests of her constituency better and secure a brighter future for them.

“I pledge my full commitment to working with ADC leaders and stakeholders to advance the cause of good governance and effective representation.

“Together, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and ensure that the voices of ordinary Nigerians are heard and respected.

“To my constituents in Amuwo-Odofin Constituency-01, I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to you. Your trust remains my guiding principle.

“I assure you that this step is taken to serve your interests better and secure a brighter future for our constituency,”she said.

The lawmaker is expected to formally announce her defection to the ADC during plenary in the coming days.

Osafile was elected into the Lagos Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party, defeating the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Folorunso, by a wide margin.

Her victory was later challenged by the APC at the Election Petition Tribunal, which initially ruled in favour of the APC candidate.

However, Osafile approached the Court of Appeal and successfully reclaimed her seat, bringing the legal battle to an end. (NAN)