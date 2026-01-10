Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway already serving purpose – Umahi

David Umahi

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is already serving its purpose as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to complete its Section One, the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has said.

Umahi made the remark on Saturday during an inspection tour of the project.

“I am very eager to see how we can fully complete this Section One by April this year, so that we can have it fully commissioned – a stretch of Section One and a significant part of Section Two,” he said.

He said that in spite of challenges, the contractor handling the project, Hitech Construction Company Ltd., was doing well and determined to beat deadlines.

“We are terribly being challenged because of the realignment that we have encountered.

‎”What we are witnessing in Kilometre 34 has nothing to compare with what we had in Kilometre 20, where we had a pit of over 25 metres deep, and Hitech was able to remove them and then loaded them with lumps and sharp sand.

“I continue to thank Hitech. Lagosians and other Nigerians have been enjoying the road, and I have seen the reason behind the dreams of over 27 years,” Umahi said.

‎He said that he would inspect the project every month to be sure that the President would have it fully inaugurated by the end of April.

According to Umahi, President Bola Tinubu might also inaugurate about 50% of Section Two of the highway project in April.

“We have not been here since we temporarily opened it for traffic and we are very happy that the coastal road is serving ‎its purpose.

‎I am very happy with what I have seen out of the 47.47 kilometres, excluding the bridges, which is part of Section Two,” he said.

Earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olufemi Dare, told the Minister that Hitech was encountering challenges at Channaige 34.

“We encountered another very deep swampy area here as we can see. We have dredged here and there from 34 to 37, 38,” he said.

He, however, said the contractor handling the project was on top of the situation.‎

“The dredging operation is ongoing in order to fast-track the process, and whenever we finalise and we push the sand on top of water level, we are continuing with sharp sand as well as stone base.

(NAN)