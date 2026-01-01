Lagos APC endorses Tinubu’s New Year reform path

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s New Year address, pledging unwavering support for ongoing national reforms.

The party said it aligned fully with the President’s message, insisting there would be no retreat from reform and no distraction by what it described as opposition noise.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said Tinubu’s address reflected the true burden of leadership.

“Leadership is not an entertainment contest or a popularity poll, but the courage to take tough decisions in the national interest,” Oladejo said.

He noted that such difficult choices were avoided for decades by those now criticising the government from the sidelines.

According to him, the President spoke with confidence, showing deep understanding of Nigeria’s challenges and the resolve required to confront them.

“The era of economic escapism, fiscal recklessness and governance by deception is over,” Oladejo said.

He described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a fundamental reset, stressing that genuine reforms were never painless.

Oladejo said Nigeria was already recording measurable progress despite what it called orchestrated opposition hysteria.

“Macroeconomic indicators are stabilising, investor confidence is improving, infrastructure investment is rising, and national security is being firmly addressed,” he said.

The spokesman said these developments were early dividends of leadership that refuse to sacrifice the future for cheap applause.

Oladejo said Tinubu would not be stampeded, blackmailed or distracted by critics with no credible alternatives.

“The same voices predicting doom today are the architects of yesterday’s decay,” he said.

He described Lagos as Nigeria’s political and economic heartbeat, noting that the state understood the discipline required for reform.

“Lagos has lived reform and knows progress demands patience, sacrifice and resolve,” Oladejo said.

He added that Lagos APC would continue to defend and advance the President’s New Year direction without apology.

The spokesman urged Nigerians to remain focused and resolute on the path to national renewal.

“There will be no retreat. There will be no distraction. Nigeria is moving forward,” he added.

Vanguard News