Labour Party intact under my leadership, Abure insists

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Julius Abure-led Labour Party (LP) has expressed confidence that the departure of the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, will not adversely affect the party’s fortunes come 2027.

Abure spoke at a party rally held at the LP National Headquarters, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He explained that while the party cannot discount the contributions of Mr. Obi to its fortunes in 2023, it would be unfair to attribute the party’s successes to his influence alone.

Abure said, “We had laundered the image of our party with several people of influence coming to us to say they want to join, some actually joined.

“Only recently, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, told the world that he joined the party before Peter Obi did – this is true.

“He also said he was not going to defect with Peter Obi. On the night Peter Obi defected, I received a telephone call from our Vice-Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed.

“He said he is not leaving the party because it was the platform upon which he, along with the former candidate, received 10 million votes from Nigerians, which was reduced to 6 million votes – we all know what happened.

“In fact, he asked me to organise an event where members can come together. He first suggested that we meet at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with a few senior members that he will foot the bill.

“But I suggested that we hold the event here at the party Secretariat and invite our members, artisans and ordinary people who truly own the party, and he agreed. That is why we are having this gathering here today.

“The Labour Party is intact, we will not let Nigerians down. We will remain together and provide a genuine alternative for Nigerians.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed said he has chosen to remain in the party based on principle. According to him, the LP remains the authentic alternative platform for Nigerians who truly believe in a better Nigeria.

As to whether he would be seeking the Presidency in 2027, he said, “I am my own boss. I contested for the presidency in 2019 before Peter Obi. I agreed to partner with Peter Obi in 2023 because I saw an opportunity to unite Nigerians and I accepted it.

“I am a Nigerian and will make my decision known when the whistle is blown. Yes, I’m Nigerian, I am a Hausa man and Muslim. Bola Tinubu is a human being, and there are human beings in the Labour Party.”