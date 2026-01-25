KWASUTH to install MRI as governor procures modern equipment

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Dr Ahmed Abdulkadir, the Chief Medical Director of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, says arrangements are underway to install a Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine at the hospital.

Abdulkadir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has procured the MRI machine for the state, and installation would commence very soon.

“A lot of our patients travel to Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos for MRI investigations, causing delays and unnecessary stress,” Abdulkadir said.

He recalled a patient who said she was fifteenth on the queue for an MRI, with eight patients ahead of her coming from Ilorin.

“We once had an MRI, but it was a first-generation machine supplied during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo,” he explained.

Abdulkadir said the governor approved one of the latest MRI machines, describing it as “a very sophisticated facility” that would significantly improve diagnosis and patient care.

“The machine will enhance our procedures and medical records. All arrangements have been made, and it will be available very soon,” he added.

He commended the governor for sustained investment in modern medical equipment, saying the hospital had never enjoyed such opportunities in the health sector.

Vanguard News