Kwara Police quiz three for burning down idol worshipper’s house

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Three suspects are currently being interrogated at the headquarters of Kwara State Police Command over allegations of burning down the house of an idol worshipper, Mrs T. A. Olorisha, in Ilorin.

Spokesperson of the command, Ejire Adeyemi, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists in Ilorin on Saturday.

‎According to Ejire, “‎The Kwara State Police Command is aware of a video circulating online. The video depicts an elderly woman saying her place of residence was completely razed by fire.

“‎The Command has commenced thorough investigation into the fire incident suspected to be an act of arson at Isale Koko Area, Ilorin.”

It added that, “‎On 2nd January, 2026 at about 10:00pm, a resident, Mrs. T.A Olorisha reported at C Division, Oja Oba, that her house was set ablaze by unknown persons. The incident was said to have occurred on 1st January, 2026 at about 7:00pm, while she was away.”‎

The statement noted that, “‎The complainant alleged that she had received threats in November 2025 from some individuals, including Alhaji Salihu Saka 63 years, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu 58years and Alhaji Yekini Olohuntele 67 years, allegedly over religious differences, as she is a traditional worshipper. All three suspects are currently in police custody, aiding investigations.‎

‎”No life lost, as no one was inside the building at the time of the incident. The value of the property destroyed is yet to be ascertained.

“The Command assures members of the public that concerted efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other perpetrators, while all allegations are being diligently investigated.”‎

‎The Kwara State Police Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives, property, and the fundamental rights of all residents, regardless of religious or cultural beliefs.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and provide useful information that can aid the investigation,” the statement noted.