Kwara monarch’s son freed after ₦20m ransom, father and others still captive

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin
The son of the Oniwo of Afin, Oba Simeon Olanipekun, abducted in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has been released after a ₦20 million ransom was paid to his captors.
The victim, Olaolu Olanipekun, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), was freed on Monday, while his father and other abducted residents remain in captivity.
A family source confirmed the release, saying Olaolu was dropped at a herders’ settlement around Oreke in Ifelodun before being taken to a nearby military base, where his family was contacted. He is currently receiving medical care for physical and psychological trauma sustained during captivity.
The kidnappers are reportedly demanding an additional ₦15 million for the release of Oba Simeon Olanipekun and other abductees. Efforts to secure their freedom are ongoing.
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