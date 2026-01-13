Kwara customs intercepts smuggled goods worth N1.2bn in one month

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Kwara Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has recorded major anti-smuggling successes with seizures valued at over N1.2 billion, less than one month after a new Acting Area Controller assumed office.

Acting Customs Area Controller, DC Najeem Akanmu Ogundeyi,

addressing journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday, said the seizures were a clear indication that the Command would no longer tolerate smuggling or economic sabotage in the state.

Ogundeyi disclosed that the Command intercepted prohibited and improperly imported goods through intelligence-driven operations, routine patrols and sustained enforcement across critical routes and border communities in Kwara State.

“Upon assumption of duty, I made it clear that this Command would operate strictly in line with the Customs Act 2023, guided by professionalism, intelligence-led operations and zero tolerance for compromise. I am pleased to report that these directives have already begun to yield positive results,” he said.

Among the seized items were 389 bales of second-hand clothing and 108 sacks of used bags, which were intercepted around the Ogbomosho–Eiyenkorin Expressway at about 4:34am. The Command also seized 6,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit at various patrol bases along the Bukuro axis, as well as 450 bags of foreign parboiled rice, each weighing 50kg, intercepted along the Okuta border axis.

The Acting Controller further revealed that three vehicles were seized during the operations.

These,he said include a new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VX and a 2025 Lexus LX 600, both intercepted around the Bode Saadu area of Kwara State, as well as a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 intercepted along the Okuta axis. He added that the vehicles are currently under detention for further investigation.

In addition, 170 pieces of used tyres were intercepted along the Lagos–Jebba Expressway.

According to Ogundeyi, the total Duty Paid Value of the seizures stands at N1,219,209,369.

“These seizures clearly demonstrate that smuggling activities will not be tolerated under my watch, and anyone involved in such illegal acts will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he warned.

He commended officers and men of the Command for their dedication and resilience, noting that their professionalism, often under difficult conditions, made the successes possible.

Ogundeyi also issued a strong warning to smugglers, declaring that Kwara State was no longer a safe route for illegal trade. “We will continue to deploy all lawful means to protect the nation’s economy and ensure strict compliance with Customs laws,” he said.

He appealed to stakeholders and members of the public to support the Service with credible information, stressing that Customs remained a partner in national development. “Customs is not an enemy of the people; we are partners in progress, working to secure our borders and strengthen the economy,” he added.

The Acting Area Controller assured that the Kwara Command would sustain the tempo of enforcement while upholding professionalism, transparency and respect for human rights in all its operations.