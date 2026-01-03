Kwara APC chairman Fagbemi dares Saraki to join party

Saraki

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, has challenged former Senate President Bukola Saraki to summon the political will and join the party in Kwara State under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq instead of hobnobbing with the party in Abuja.

Fagbemi said this in an interview with Vanguard Saturday morning.

Recall that Director General of Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Professor Abubabar Sulyman recently affirmed in a local radio station in Ilorin that Saraki was hobnobbing with APC in Abuja and since then the development has been generating heated debate.

Fagbemi said that the state chapter of the party decided not to give the issue serious media attention.

According to him, “It’s our style not to give this kind of issue serious media attention, because it’s a non-issue knowing the antecedents of Dr Bukola Saraki.

“The former Senate President should summon the political will to join our party in Kwara State under our leader and performing governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, instead of hobnobbing with our party in Abuja.”

He added, “Since we defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party of Dr Bukola Saraki, in two straight elections in the state, we know he’s a goner, so we can’t be giving him serious attention because we know his stock in trade in politics.

“Some of the supporters of Dr Bukola Saraki have been with us for a long time, some have gone to ADC, so what are we talking about?

“Also remember, during his battle to become Senate President, that was the same desperate survival game he played; he’s never loyal neither does he value integrity.

“He’s playing survival strategy game because there’s nothing for him again in the state. No more free state government money to spend so he has to survive at all costs by hobnobbing with APC in Abuja.

“But we don’t have any problems with what he’s doing but if he’s proud of what he’s doing, he should come and properly join the party in Kwara State.”