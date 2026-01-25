Kurmin Wali Abduction: Pressure mounts for immediate rescue, crackdown on bandits

•SOUTHERN KADUNA LEADER: Area prone to more kidnappings

•‘What I saw was heartbreaking’

By Kennedy Mbele

The recent mass abduction of worshippers during service in three separate churches in Kurmin Wali, a rural community in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has once again brought to the fore the persistent security challenges confronting rural communities in the state.

The attack, which occurred earlier this month, involved armed assailants who reportedly stormed a church during a worship service and abducted no fewer than 166 villagers, including women and children.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation locally and internationally, as well as renewed calls for urgent and decisive security intervention by the government at all levels.

A source knowledgeable in happenings in the state, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, described the incident as “evil, barbaric and completely unacceptable,” stressing that the attack represents a direct assault on peace, religious freedom and coexistence in Southern Kaduna.

“The abduction of worshippers during a church service in Kurmin Wali is evil, barbaric and completely unacceptable. Preliminary reports indicate that no fewer than 166 innocent villagers were taken by armed assailants.

“This act strikes at the heart of peace, religious freedom and coexistence in Southern Kaduna and deserves total condemnation. What I saw was heartbreaking, “ he disclosed.

The source, who personally visited Kurmin Wali days after the attack to commiserate with affected families, said the community remains deeply traumatised, although residents still hold hope that the government will act decisively.

“I visited Kurmin Wali on Tuesday, January 21, 2026, to commiserate with the people. What I saw was heartbreaking: families in distress, a traumatised community and deep fear among residents.

“Yet, there was also resilience and hope that the government will act decisively. This tragedy underscores the urgency of sustained security intervention.”

Urgent rescue

He said the immediate priority must be the safe release of all abducted persons, alongside a comprehensive clampdown on criminal networks responsible for kidnapping and banditry across Kaduna State.

According to him:”There is an urgent need for both the federal and Kaduna State governments to take decisive steps to ensure the immediate and safe release of all abducted persons.

“Beyond rescue efforts, there must be a total crackdown on armed banditry and kidnapping networks operating across Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.”

Governor Uba Sani

Despite the tragic incident, he commended the state governor, Senator Uba Sani, for what was described as a prompt and empathetic response to the plight of the community.

“Leadership must be acknowledged when it responds responsibly. Governor Uba Sani promptly visited Kurmin Wali to commiserate with the people.

“He is the first sitting governor to visit that community, and during the visit, he issued directives on road construction and assured the people of improved healthcare facilities, enhanced security presence and other infrastructural amenities. These commitments deserve recognition and encouragement.More needs to be done,” the stakeholder in the state noted.

While acknowledging efforts by both federal and state governments since assuming office, he insisted that existing security measures remain insufficient to prevent recurring attacks in vulnerable communities.

His words:”There have been commendable efforts by both the Federal and State governments, but clearly more needs to be done.

“There is a need for significant intensification of security measures, including the construction of access roads and the establishment of permanent police outposts in Kurmin Wali and neighbouring communities to deter future attacks.

“There must be a deliberate shift from reactive responses to proactive, intelligence driven security strategies.

“Sustainable interventions are needed to halt the cycle of violence, kidnapping, displacement and trauma that continues to plague rural communities in Southern Kaduna.”

National security

He further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deploying national security mechanisms to address insecurity, while acknowledging that challenges remain.

“We appreciate the untiring efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in deploying national security mechanisms to protect lives and property. While challenges remain, his administration deserves encouragement to do even more.

“The appointment of General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Rtd., as Minister of Defence shortly after his retirement signals seriousness in tackling national security challenges.

“There are also growing calls across the country urging that he be considered for higher national responsibility in the future, and people of Southern Kaduna appreciate and humbly support this aspiration.

“There is strong solidarity with the Kurmin Wali community and all affected families. The demand remains for justice, lasting safety and dignity for the people.

“There is also readiness to continue supporting all genuine efforts by government at restoring peace, security and development in Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole,”’ the source noted.

…DHQ urges patience, says captives will be rescued

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has assured displaced residents of Kurmin Wali community and the general public of its unwavering commitment to the safe rescue of victims abducted by bandits in the area but urged patience.

A statement issued by the Director of Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja said, the military acknowledged “the concerns and anxiety expressed by families of the abducted victims”, stressing that “their safe rescue and reintegration remain a top priority for the Armed Forces”.

Onoja dismissed claims suggesting a reduction in military response, explaining that troops, in close collaboration with other security agencies, are conducting sustained, intelligence-driven operations within Kurmin Wali and surrounding forested areas suspected to be hideouts of the kidnappers.

According to the statement, “the ongoing operations involve a coordinated blend of ground patrols, surveillance activities, intelligence gathering, and carefully targeted actions aimed at locating the perpetrators and securing the release of the captives without exposing them to danger”.

The DHQ noted that while some operational actions may appear restrained, such measures are deliberate and guided by the need to protect the lives of the hostages and prevent unintended harm.

The military emphasized that sensitive operational details cannot be disclosed for security reasons, but assured that significant efforts are underway to dismantle the criminal networks behind the abductions.

Reaffirming its constitutional mandate, the Armed Forces of Nigeria pledged to remain resolute in the protection of lives and property and committed to reuniting the abducted Kurmin Wali victims with their families.

The military also appealed to the public for continued support, patience, and cooperation as operations progress toward a successful conclusion.

Vanguard News Nigeria