Kidnap kingpin nabbed while relocating operational camp in Rivers

By Evelyn Usman

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, Mohammed Ibrahim, while he was allegedly relocating his operational camp and weapons in Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The 30-year-old suspect, a native of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was said to have terrorised travellers along the Port Harcourt International Airport Road, Omagwa, before he was intercepted by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, following credible intelligence.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect was apprehended on January 10, 2026, at about 7:46 p.m., while attempting to relocate his operational armoury and camp to the Agbonchia/Oyigbo Road axis in Eleme LGA.

She said:

“Mohammed Ibrahim, a notorious kidnapper who has been terrorising the Port Harcourt International Airport Road, Omagwa, Rivers State, was apprehended by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command while planning to relocate his operational armoury and camp.

“A search of the suspect led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with breech number 2125 and two magazines loaded with 36 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to being the ringleader of a kidnapping syndicate involved in multiple operations within Rivers State.”

According to her, the suspect and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover additional weapons.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism and swift response, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

He reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state, noting that the arrest demonstrates the resolve of the Rivers State Police Command to combat violent crime.

“There will be no hiding place for criminal elements,” the Commissioner said.