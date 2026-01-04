KANO: Uneasy calm in Kwankwaso’s camp amid Yusuf’s purported plans to defect to APC

Former Kano Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and the incumbent governor of the state Yusuf Kabir.

By Bashir Bello

All is not well with the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State amid purported plans by the party’s only governor, Abba Yusuf, to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Widespread speculation over the alleged preparations by Governor Yusuf to formally join the APC, against the perceived wishes of his political godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has split the party into two camps and set tongues wagging.

The development reportedly began with calls from some quarters of the party, particularly caucuses from some local government areas, who prevailed on the governor and Kwankwaso to lead them into the APC.

Arising from their various caucus meetings, the supporters said they had resolved to declare their total support for the duo to defect to the APC.

In a viral video, the governor’s Director-General of Protocol, Abdullahi Ibrahim, flanked by party leaders from Rogo Local Government Area, called on the leaders to take them into the APC.

Ibrahim said they believed that Kwankwaso’s ambition to lead the country as president would be better realised within the APC.

“We at Rogo Local Government, under the leadership of Speaker Jibrin Ismail Falgore, myself, the council chairman, caucus leaders, elders, women and youth leaders, have resolved that Kwankwaso is our leader, and that he and Governor Yusuf should take us to the APC.

“This resolution is in the best interest of our people, our country, and even Kwankwaso himself. We believe his presidential ambition can be realised in the APC if we join now.

“This is our stand, and all the stakeholders in this local government have agreed to it. We are also calling on all our supporters to shun abusive politics and never insult anyone. They are all our leaders, and we don’t like insulting anyone. However, we will remain in Kwankwasiyya for life. For now, we are in NNPP, but we are calling on these leaders to lead us into APC, because that is the solution for now,” he added.

In a related development, the Director-General, Media and Publicity at the Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature, was also seen in another video backing the decision of his Dawakin Tofa LGA caucus, alongside other LGAs, to follow the governor to the APC.

While this camp believes that a return to the APC would bring more dividends of democracy to the state and help actualise Kwankwaso’s presidential ambition, the other camp argues that defecting from the NNPP would amount to a betrayal of the masses who voted them into power. Some party supporters, however, insist that the caucuses were only speaking for themselves and not on behalf of the governor.

Despite the unfolding events, neither the governor nor the state government has officially denied the speculations making the rounds.

The development has clearly split the party into two camps – those calling on Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso to defect to the APC, and those firmly backing Kwankwaso to remain in the NNPP.

The governor reportedly enjoys the backing of the Speaker, federal and state lawmakers, commissioners, the ALGON chairman, and about 30 local government chairmen, who are said to support his purported move. On the other hand, the embattled party chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa; the party’s only senator, Rufai Hanga; some commissioners, and federal and state lawmakers have aligned themselves with Kwankwaso to remain in the party.

Defection

Reacting to the development, the Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa, kicked against the move and appealed to those planning to defect to drop the idea, warning that it would amount to a betrayal of the masses who voted them into power.

Dungurawa said the governor’s purported move, alongside others, was without the consent and approval of the party.

According to him: “On behalf of the NNPP in Kano State and at the national level, and all segments of this blessed movement such as CRC, Lafiya Jari, Kano Propa, Kwankwasiyya, our teeming youths and women, and patriotic citizens, I wish to inform you that we are aware of the developments happening in Kano State concerning some individuals who intend to defect to the APC.

“I want to make it clear that the Kano State party, the national party, and our national leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, together with other leaders, do not approve of what is happening. We did everything within our power to persuade them to be patient and not defect, because of our responsibility to them and to the people of Kano. However, that has become difficult.

“Therefore, we once again appeal to them, for the sake of Allah and the Prophet, not to leave this party and not to defect to the party that the masses and voters have rejected.

“Our hope is that they will remain in this party to help alleviate suffering and improve education, agriculture, commerce, and other sectors, as provided for in our party’s constitution.”

Dungurawa also exonerated himself and three others – the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Gwarzo; Senator Rufai Hanga; and Sanusi Surajo – from allegations of pitching the governor against Kwankwaso.

“I would also like to draw the attention of those spreading rumours, especially claims that certain individuals are pitching the governor against our leader, Senator Kwankwaso, particularly the Deputy Governor, Hanga, Sanusi Surajo and myself. We have never put anyone against our leader. If anyone has evidence, let them present it. May Allah grant them patience.

“At this point, I call on the public to continue with their lawful means of livelihood. Nobody should append their names to any document being circulated by mischief makers.

“Finally, we call on all the people of Kano State and the nation at large to continue supporting the NNPP and our leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in order to achieve success in the upcoming elections,” he stated.

Sources within the NNPP, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the governor’s decision was informed by internal party crises that could jeopardise his chances of securing a second term, as well as fears of alleged prosecution after his tenure.

The sources also expressed concern that the governor might be cajoled into joining the APC and later betrayed, leaving him without an alternative, especially given the absence of a personal party structure to support a second-term bid.

Betrayal

The NNPP’s only senator, Rufai Hanga, who opposed the governor’s purported defection, said anyone who truly loved Governor Yusuf would not encourage him to betray the masses who voted him into power.

“I don’t know those calling on Abba to defect to the APC, but they are not his lovers. Lovers of Abba will not support him to betray the masses of Kano, the North, and Nigeria, especially given the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal, new taxes, and other policies inflicting pain on the people.

“Whoever truly loves Abba will not support him to betray Kwankwaso, who made him what he is,” Hanga said.

Warning

Kwankwaso, while addressing stakeholders from the local government areas at his Miller Road residence, said he had no knowledge of any plans by Governor Yusuf to defect to the APC.

In another meeting, Kwankwaso warned those planning to defect, saying betrayal never leads to success.

“Of course, I am aware that a few of you have decided to cross the line. Don’t worry. But if you know them, advise them. Nobody has ever succeeded through betrayal. Look at our history—from 1999 till date. Those who betrayed this group never succeeded. Some appeared successful temporarily, but today they are nowhere to be found. Learn from other people’s experiences,” he said.

Meanwhile, following the speculation, Kwankwaso—who was reportedly on his way to Saudi Arabia—cut short his trip and has since been holding marathon meetings with stakeholders to halt the defection.

Stakeholders’ reactions

On the other hand, APC supporters have been anticipating the governor’s defection.

Former National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, speaking through the party’s Kano State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, declared the party’s readiness to welcome Governor Yusuf.

Abbas said the call was not rooted in rivalry but in a desire to unite Kano State.

“This is about unity, reconciliation, and moving Kano forward. The APC is ready to receive Governor Yusuf with open arms so we can combine strengths for the progress of the state,” he said.

He added that upon his formal entry, Governor Yusuf and other NNPP stalwarts, including members of the National and State Assemblies, commissioners, local government chairmen, councillors, political appointees, and party faithful, would be received under Ganduje’s leadership in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Former Special Assistant to late President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, also described the purported defection as welcome.

“One of the developments I will most welcome about the imminent decamping of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC is that our party will finally have a unified leader in Kano. His coming will bring cohesion, direction, and stability,” Ahmad said.

Political analysts familiar with the development described it as a strategic move by the Kwankwasiyya movement to maintain relevance, similar to how it spread its influence across NNPP and PDP ahead of the 2023 elections before consolidating power and contributing to the PDP’s decline in the state.

Political alignment

The defection, if it happens, is expected to reshape Kano’s political landscape.

Should the governor be granted an automatic ticket for a second term, it would affect the ambitions of APC stalwarts such as Barau and Gawuna.

It would also create a vacuum within the NNPP, where the party would need a new governorship candidate. Already, the Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and Ahmad Garba Bichi have reportedly been pencilled down.

Emirship tussle

With this development, the lingering emirship tussle may also be resolved, as the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, could be sacrificed for Muhammadu Sanusi II—thereby earning the governor increased political respect.