Gov Yusuf defects to APC, secures automatic ticket for 2027

Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano State, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the need to act in the best interest of the people of the state.

Yusuf announced his decision on Monday at an event held at the Coronation Hall of the Kano State Government House.

He said his defection was driven by the need to foster unity, stability and fast-track development across the state.

The governor had resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Friday, blaming deepening internal crises and prolonged leadership disputes within the party for his exit.

According to him, his foremost priority remains the delivery of good governance and the dividends of democracy to Kano residents.

Several prominent APC figures were present at the event, including former national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje; Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; and Kawu Sumaila.

Members of the Kano State Executive Council, party stakeholders and other government officials also attended.

Yusuf’s defection comes just hours after 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly also moved from the NNPP to the APC.

Reacting, the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the party hresolved to grant automatic to Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Ganduje who announced this during the governor’s formal defection from the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP to the APC at the Kano State government house.

The former two term governor said it candidate who contested for the governorship seat in 2023 and his running mate as well as other who show interest for the governorship seat have now resolve to step down and support the governor ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ganduje expressed optimism that the Governor will contest and win the 2027 election.

He also declared that with the defection of the Governor into the party, he automatically assume the position of the party leader in the state.

According to him, “We are happy to receive the governor of Kano and his followers into our fold, APC.

“There is no crisis in the APC in Kano State. We have discussed with our 2023 governorship candidate and his running mate are happy to receive you into APC. And they assured me that they withdraw for you. Similarly, those who show interest have also assured me that they have stepped down for you. And may

God see you through.

“In APC, we have our arrangement. And that arrangement is that whoever is the governor automatically assumed the position of the party leader in the state.

“APC is a party that have respect for the people. We have elders who are united. And I want to assure you that we will be victorious,” Ganduje however stated.