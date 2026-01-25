Kano commissioner quits Gov Yusuf’s cabinet over ideological differences

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar-Mata, has resigned from his post, saying he can no longer serve under the government of Governor Abba Yusuf, which has strayed from the ideology that brought it to power.

Kofar-Mata, a known loyalist of the National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he took the decision in good faith.

His decision followed the governor’s resignation from the NNPP, against the wishes of their political godfather, Kwankwaso.

According to him, “I wish to categorically state that I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner and Member of the Kano State Executive Council. I took this decision in good faith, as I cannot continue to work under the government that strayed from the ideology that brought it to power.

“On this note, I extend my gratitude to the national leader of the NNPP, Engr. Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf and the entire people who stood with us and made the journey successful,” Dr. Kofar-Mata, however, stated.

Vanguard News