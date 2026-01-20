Kaduna abduction, horrific – Rep Moore

Riley Moore

By Dapo Akinrefon

US lawmaker, Rep Riley Moore, has condemned the abduction of over 100 Christian worshippers in Kaduna State, describing it as horrific news.



Moore, who took to his X handle, tasked the Nigerian government to ensure their release adding that more must be done to protect Christians in Nigeria.



Moore wrote: “Horrific news. Armed radical Muslim Fulani attacked three churches yesterday and kidnapped more than 100 Christian worshippers.



“Our brothers and sisters in Christ are facing an existential threat at the hands of the Fulani militants.

More must be done to protect them, and I urge the Nigerian government to ensure the swift and safe return of all those who were captured.”