‘Osimhen not leaving Super Eagles AFCON camp’

A top official of the Super Eagles team has dismissed circulating rumours that Super Eagles forward and Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, is leaving the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) camp in Morocco.

According to FIFA and CAF-accredited journalist Adepoju Samuel, quoting a team official, the incident between Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4-0 round of 16 win over Mozambique has now been settled.

Samuel tweeted on Tuesday: “A top team official just confirmed the latest situation over yesterday’s incident. The official said everything has been sorted since last night, and we are all good. There was no discussion about Osimhen leaving the tournament. The issue has been resolved as a family.”

UPDATE:



A top team official just confirmed the latest situation over yesterday's incident.



The official; "Everything has been sorted since last night and we are all good. There was no discussion about Osimhen leaving the tournament. The issue has been resolved as a family." pic.twitter.com/B2SrrTjR43 — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) January 6, 2026

The controversy arose after Osimhen was captured on camera angrily confronting Lookman in the 63rd minute, following a missed chance while the striker was open. At that point, Lookman had already created two opportunities for Osimhen, one via a direct assist and another through Akor Adams.

In the footage, Osimhen pulled away from captain Wilfred Ndidi, pointed his finger at Lookman, and shouted his displeasure.

He allegedly later requested to be substituted and was booed off the pitch as Moses Simon replaced him.

The incident drew criticism on social media, with fans questioning Osimhen’s attitude despite Nigeria’s dominant performance.

Vanguard News