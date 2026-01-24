Just In: Fire guts Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Inferno has gutted some buildings at Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Mile 2, Lagos on Saturday evening.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling to put out the raging fire which started at about 6.pm.

The details of the incident was sketchy as of press time.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, when contacted, said, “We’re assuring the public that we’re currently on top of the situation as the public should remain calm.

Details later.