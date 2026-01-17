Jerry Eze unveils $300,000 grant scheme for Young Entrepreneurs

Pastor Jerry Eze

By Juliet Ebirim

Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International, has unveiled a new empowerment programme aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

The initiative is set to provide $300,000 in grants to 100 individuals working in agriculture, technology, and manufacturing.

In a video message, Pastor Jerry, who is also the founder of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), explained that each selected participant would receive at least $3,000 to help develop existing ventures or start new businesses. He emphasized that the programme would be administered through an independent organisation to ensure transparency in the selection and disbursement process.

“This is an early insight into a larger plan,” he said, describing the announcement as a “teaser” for broader efforts. He added that the initiative reflects a wider vision of impact, both spiritually and socially, for the year ahead.

The pastor also highlighted the foundation’s focus on holistic empowerment, encouraging young people to explore opportunities in business and innovation.

“The Jerry Eze Foundation caters for the total man. Keep watching this space as we bring you details of how this will happen,” he said.

Through this initiative, Pastor Jerry aims to support young innovators and foster growth in key sectors, blending faith-inspired leadership with practical investment in youth.