January 15 to be marked as Armed Forces celebration and Remembrance Day – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that January 15, which is annually set aside by the Federal Government to honour personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), will henceforth be known as Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Previously observed as Armed Forces Remembrance Day, January 15 was traditionally dedicated to honouring fallen soldiers, particularly through ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Explaining the change, a senior military official, Major General Uba, said the new designation was adopted to better reflect the dual purpose of the occasion — celebrating serving and retired personnel of the Armed Forces while also remembering those who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation.

According to him, the observance recognises the sacrifices of fallen heroes who laid down their lives to safeguard Nigeria’s territorial integrity, as well as the dedication of officers and men currently serving to protect lives and property across the country.

He noted that the commemoration is usually preceded by a week-long programme of activities, culminating in a grand parade and wreath-laying ceremony on January 15.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria respectfully urges the media to adopt the term ‘Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day’ in all future reports and coverage,” he said.

Major General Uba also expressed the appreciation of the Armed Forces to the media for its consistent support in the fight against insecurity and expressed optimism for stronger collaboration in the future.