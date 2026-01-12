Jandor mourns passing of Badagry monarch

…Hails Him as Custodian of Culture and Symbol of Unity

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor and a 2027 governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has expressed deep sadness over the death of the Akran of Badagry Kingdom, De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi I, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89.

In a condolence message, Adediran described the late monarch as “a revered traditional ruler, a custodian of culture, and a symbol of unity,” whose leadership significantly promoted peace, stability, and the cultural heritage of Badagry Kingdom and Lagos State.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the royal family, the chiefs and people of Badagry, as well as the Lagos State government and residents, noting that the monarch’s death “marks the end of an era” and represents “a profound loss to traditional institutions in Nigeria.”

“May the legacy of service, peace, and cultural pride upheld by His Majesty continue to inspire present and future generations,” Jandor added.