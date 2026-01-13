Jakande Estate residents protest planned demolition, demand court-backed compensation

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Residents of Jakande Estate in Lagos on Tuesday staged a protest over what they described as an unfair planned demolition of their homes and properties, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene and halt further actions pending the outcome of a court order.

The protesters, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Demolition without adequate compensation is injustice,” “Please stop forceful eviction,” and “No compensation, no demolition @ Jakande Estate Ilesan,” stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly, appealing for government intervention.

Speaking to journalists during the protest, the residents’ leader, Alhaji Abdulhameed Shuaib, said the demolition exercises were ongoing despite a court injunction. He accused certain individuals, whom he described as “so-called landlord leaders,” of attempting to evict residents under the guise of government action.

Shuaib explained that the dispute began last year when residents were informed they would be evicted from the estate and offered compensation. The initial offer of ₦6 million for a three-bedroom flat was rejected as grossly inadequate, noting that the flats were originally allocated by the government and duly signed by a former governor.

“How can a three-bedroom flat be valued at ₦6 million when similar government-built houses were going for about ₦15 million at the time?” he asked.

He added that subsequent offers of ₦7 million and later ₦11 million were also rejected, especially as residents were asked to submit original property documents with a promise of payment three months later. “We refused because it is risky. Once demolition starts, nobody can stop the caterpillar,” Shuaib said.

According to him, while residents were arranging legal representation, about 50 buildings in the estate were demolished in March 2025. Residents later obtained a court injunction restraining further demolition, which has since been extended until February 4, 2026.

Shuaib alleged that despite the injunction, threats continued, with warnings that anyone who failed to accept the offer before demolition would lose all entitlements. Some tenants were reportedly offered ₦50,000 to vacate, and heavy machinery was recently sighted entering the estate.

He also claimed that two residents were arrested after confronting the demolition team with court papers and letters from the Ministry of Physical Planning and are currently being held at a police facility in Oshodi.

Expressing concern that Lagos State Government officials, including the governor and attorney-general, neither appeared in court nor sent representatives despite being listed as parties in the suit, Shuaib appealed for a fair and transparent resolution.

“Our request is simple,” he said. “No demolition while the matter is in court, and if relocation is inevitable, compensation must reflect the true value of our homes.”