I’ve no other husband but George Akume, SGF’s wife declares at New Year Mass

Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Mrs. Regina Akume, has publicly reaffirmed her love and loyalty to her husband, Senator George Akume, declaring that she remains married to him despite public commentary.

Mrs. Akume made the statement in a viral video during a New Year Mass, where she addressed congregants in an emotional but firm tone, stressing that her family remains united and resolute.

“I want to tell the world that I still love Mr. George (Akume). He is my husband,” she said, pointing to members of her family seated in the congregation.

“That is his son sitting there, and that is also his daughter,” she added, mentioning their names.

Dismissing public speculation, the federal lawmaker stated unequivocally, “That is my man and that is my husband. I have no other husband but him. I do not care what the world says,” drawing applause from worshippers.

Mrs. Akume also used the occasion to recount her recent medical challenge, describing it as a difficult period that tested her faith and strength. According to her, she received divine healing and has fully recovered. “I thank God for granting me healing and making me healthy again,” she said.

Reaffirming her faith, she described God as supreme and incomparable. “He is the Almighty Father. There is none like Him, and there is no power that is above His power,” she declared.

She further emphasized Christian beliefs on redemption, noting that no earthly sacrifice equals the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. “There is no sacrifice anybody can offer that is above the sacrifice of our Lord Jesus on the cross,” she said.

Her remarks came amid growing public interest in the Akume family, with discussions extending across political and social circles after the SGF reportedly took another wife.