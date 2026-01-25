It’s now difficult to speak truth to power under Tinubu’s govt – Makinde

Seyi Makinde and Bola Tinubu

By Adeola Badru

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that it has become increasingly difficult to speak truth to power under the current government.

Makinde made the remarks at the weekend during the 60th birthday celebration of the Oyo State President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Samson Anetomobi.

In his address, the governor contrasted the present situation with what he described as a more consultative style of governance during the tenure of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the immediate past Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, whose leadership style Makinde said he deeply missed.

“You cannot speak truth to power in this dispensation,” Makinde said, as he criticised the Tinubu administration’s handling of the tax reform bills.

“We had the same situation in this dispensation; it was the tax bill, and we said, ‘Look, bring the tax bill; bring it back; let us all have an opportunity to look dispassionately at it.’

“They said the tax bill will go ahead. It is an affront for even the governors to be saying that what the presidency has done to send the tax bill to the National Assembly.”

He further lamented the lack of clarity surrounding the legislation, adding that: “The tax bill, we don’t know what was passed at the National Assembly, we don’t also know what was signed up. When I say I miss you, I miss you so much, sir,” he said, referring to Osinbajo.

Makinde also recalled Osinbajo’s role as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), noting that his leadership significantly influenced his decision not to impose a total lockdown in Oyo State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember I was barely seven months into the position of the governor of Oyo State, and that was my very first public service job. And we had a crisis in the country; this was February 2020.”

“There was COVID, and we came in for the National Economic Council meeting. It was a hot meeting; the chairman of the council (Osinbajo) came in, and a few of my colleagues.”

“I wasn’t sure whether they held a meeting before that meeting, but they came in and said we should all go back and lock down our state. So, for Oyo State people, why I did not lock down during COVID was because of his decision.”

He expressed personal regret over Osinbajo’s exit from office and reflected on the current state of governance.

“Sir, I personally miss you in that position (presidency). A lot of people may not know why things are not really the same. It’s not a political talk because I’m not on that podium,” Makinde stated.

Vanguard News