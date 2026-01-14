Irregular Nigerian migrants in Türkiye drop from 9,000 to under 5,000 – Ambassador Poroy

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Mehmet Poroy, has disclosed that the number of irregular Nigerian migrants in Türkiye has reduced significantly from about 9,000 to fewer than 5,000, following improved cooperation between both countries.

In a press statement signed by Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mr. Abdur Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday, the disclosure was made during a strategic meeting between the Ambassador and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa, alongside the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, and members of the Turkish delegation.

Poroy explained that before his assumption of office, Nigeria ranked fourth among countries with the highest number of irregular migrants in Türkiye, but has since dropped out of the top six, attributing the development to strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Türkiye.

The Ambassador also said that 4,600 Nigerian students are officially registered in Türkiye, while an additional 3,700 Nigerians are currently studying in Northern Cyprus.

He further highlighted past challenges involving forged Schengen visas and falsified travel documents, noting that cooperation with the Nigerian Embassy has led to a drastic reduction in such cases.

In her remarks, the NiDCOM boss stressed the need for sustained collaboration to address the challenges of illegal migration involving Nigerians in Türkiye, adding that efforts were ongoing to ensure effective implementation of agreements reached between both sides.