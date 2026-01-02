Iran tells Trump any intervention a ‘red line’, vows response

Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran on Friday warned against any US intervention in the country, vowing a response after President Donald Trump said he would come to the aid of protesters in the Islamic republic.
“Any interventionist hand that attacks Iran’s security under any pretext whatsoever will be exposed to a response,” Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to the supreme leader, wrote on X. “Iran’s security is a red line.”
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