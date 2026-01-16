Iran reaffirms commitment to protecting citizens’ right, freedom

Late Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mahdavi Raja, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nigeria, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting its citizens’ rights and freedom.

He said that the country was also committed to safeguarding public order and national security through targeted reforms, to ease economic pressure and restore calm.

Raja said this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, against the backdrop of the recent unrest and protest in the country driven by economic grievances and public dissatisfaction with living conditions.

According to him, expression of such demands, through lawful and peaceful means, is the legitimate right of citizens.

Raja said: “However, developments on the ground indicate that in some cases, these protests are diverted from their original path and escalated into unrest, shaped by hidden agendas and foreign interference.

“Respect for fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, has consistently been emphasised by Iran as enshrined in its Constitution and domestic laws.

“These rights provide a framework for expressing legitimate demands, encouraging active civic participation, and contributing to social cohesion and public trust.

“The Iranian government has undertaken economic support measures, strengthened social welfare mechanisms, expanded employment opportunities, and implemented targeted reforms to ease economic pressures and restore calm.

“Emphasis on dialogue and engagement with the public reflects the belief that lasting stability can only be achieved through constructive communication and responsible policy.”

The envoy decried recent interventions by certain hostile states and organised terrorist groups that backed them, resulting in increased insecurity, violent clashes, unrest, and the loss of lives.

“Evidence indicated such actions were coordinated within Iranian territory with the aim of transforming peaceful protests into violence and instability.

“The scale and intensity of such foreign-backed activities grew in recent days, directly threatening public safety and social order,” he said.

According to him, such threats and interventions, regardless of any political pretext or verbal framing are absolutely prohibited under international law.

“Any attempt to provoke, encourage, or legitimise internal unrest as a pretext for external pressure or military intervention constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty, political independence, and territorial integrity of Iran.

“It is a clear breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“These actions contravene Articles 2(1), 4, and 7 of the UN Charter, as well as UN General Assembly Resolution 2625 of 1970.

“Furthermore, under international law, encouraging, supporting, or facilitating subversive or violent activities within one country, even from another country’s territory, constitutes an international wrongful act and directly incurs responsibility for the interfering state.

“The Iranian nation responded decisively, demonstrating unity, resilience, and a strong commitment to preserving national security and stability,” he said.