IPoB raises alarm over plans to justify Kanu’s continued incarceration

Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, yesterday, raised the alarm over what it called “a dangerous lie” that has been carefully constructed to justify the continued detention and conviction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The pro-Biafra group also said that immediately after the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Kanu in June 2021, desperate political actors, many of whom have long envied Kanu’s influence, unleashed violence and chaos across the South-East, to nail him.

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, equally alleged that the same political actors were the same people who rushed to proscribe IPOB, after Ekwulobia and Aba mega rallies in mid-2017 where millions trooped out just to catch a glimpse of our Kanu, even though the Abuja Federal High Court had earlier in March 2017 ruled that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation.

IPOB’s statement titled “Engineering insecurity and judicial absurdity: How a man in solitary confinement was blamed for crimes he did not commit”, equally disclosed that the same political actors were the same people who killed IPOB members who organised and attended President Trump Solidarity Rally in Igweocha (Port Harcourt) on 20 January 2017, where Ndigbo were again killed without justification.

IPOB’s statement read “The noble family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) draws the attention of Nigerians and the international community to a dangerous lie that has been carefully constructed to justify the continued detention and conviction of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

“Immediately after the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in June 2021, desperate political actors, many of whom have long envied his influence, unleashed violence and chaos across the South-East. Their aim was simple and wicked; they created insecurity and blamed it on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, so they could later claim they were right to abduct, detain, and jail him.

“These are the same people who rushed to proscribe IPOB, after Ekwulobia and Aba mega rallies in mid-2017, where millions trooped out just to catch a glimpse of our leader, Mazi Kanu, even though the Abuja Federal High Court had earlier in March 2017 ruled that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation. In plain terms, a group declared lawful by a court was later branded “terrorist” through ex parte for political convenience.

“These are the same people who killed IPOB members who organised and attended President Trump Solidarity Rally in Igweocha (Port Harcourt) on 20 January 2017. Again, Biafrans were killed without justification.

“It is painful to note that yet again, the same forces behind the manufactured insecurity are the same ones who unleashed Operation Python Dance, a military operation that targeted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for assassination, which led to the killing of unarmed civilians across the South-East, with 28 murdered in his country home, Umuahia.

“Most shocking of all is what followed in court. In his judgment, Justice Omotosho repeatedly cited insecurity in the South-East from 2022 onwards and blamed it on Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, despite the fact that Mazi Kanu had already been abducted, renditioned to Nigeria, and locked in underground solitary confinement.”

“Let Nigerians and the world pause and think. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was held incommunicado in the custody of the DSS in Abuja. He had no phone, no visitors, no access to the outside world. Yet he was blamed for events said to have happened in the South-East, outside prison walls.

“This is not justice. It is judicial nonsense. Let us state the absurdity clearly. A man in total state custody was convicted for crimes allegedly committed while he was in chains. In any sane country, such reasoning by a supposed learned judge would attract instant condemnation from fellow judges and the legal fraternity. But in Nigeria, the plot was so well executed that many people stopped asking basic questions.

“Nobody has asked. Who did Mazi Nnamdi Kanu kill? Who came to court to say Kanu killed their brother, sister, or parent? Where is the evidence, bodies, witnesses, and forensic proof? There is none. Absolutely none.

“Those who planned this deception did a thorough job. They confused the public, silenced questions, and drowned the truth in propaganda. But no lie lasts forever. If these Igbo politicians and their external sponsors had been honest enough to admit that the insecurity story was deliberately created just to jail Kanu, our leader would have willingly sacrificed himself if it had saved the innocent Biafrans who were killed simply to build a case against him.

“Their blood cries out. IPOB, therefore, calls on the international community, foreign governments and parliaments, human rights organizations, lawyers, and judges of conscience to look beyond propaganda and confront the truth.

“Kanu’s conviction is built on manufactured insecurity, no evidence, and the criminalisation of political dissent. History will remember those who spoke the truth and those who used chaos to silence a man.”