Insecurity: Okpebholo postpones school resumption in Edo Central

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

Edo State Government has postponed the resumption date of all public and private schools in Edo Central senatorial district.

In a statement, yesterday, the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, said the postponement was till further notice to enable the state to address some exigencies to improve the welfare of the pupils.

He added: “A new date of resumption will be duly communicated to the public in due course. Parents, guardians, and all education stakeholders within Edo Central senatorial district are kindly requested to take note of this development and comply accordingly.”

The zone, however, has been embroiled in a crisis after a peaceful protest over insecurity on Saturday turned violent.

Hoodlums hijacked the protest and attacked traders at the livestock market, killing goats and beating their cows, scenes which were captured in a viral video.

They also attacked and vandalised the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma, Zaiki Anthony Abumere II, an act condemned by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, also said one person was shot by a soldier, adding that the case had been referred to the military authorities.

The crisis began on Saturday in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state, when residents staged a protest over rising insecurity, including kidnappings, and the killing of a youth on Friday night.

The protesters blocked a major highway to express their grievances, but the demonstration was later hijacked by youths who attacked Hausa traders at the livestock market, slaughtered goats, and caused panic in the area.