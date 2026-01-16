Impeachment: Rivers Assembly writes CJ, requests 7-man panel to probe Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Rivers State House of Assembly has written to the Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Simeon Amadi, requesting him to constitute a 7-man panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against the Governor of the State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Nma Odu.

The letter came when the house resumed its plenary on Friday at the Conference within the legislative complex on Aba-Port Harcourt expressway.

It would be recalled that the house had earlier on Friday held a press briefing, during which it resolved to proceed with the impeachment proceedings against the duo, noting that the governor and his deputy are adamant and incorrigible.

However, the house, in a letter signed by its Speaker, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, said the move was in pursuance of Section 188, subsection 5, of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

The letter read: “I write to request that you appoint a panel of seven (7) persons to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against His Excellency, Sir Siminalaye Fubara GSSRS, the Governor of Rivers State, pursuant to section 188(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“At the 60th Legislative day of the Third Session of the 10th Assembly, the House resolved in compliance with section 188(4) of the Constitution that these allegations be investigated.

“In this regard, the acknowledged copy of the forwarding letter of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; the acknowledged copy of the Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct; copies of the Rivers State Impeachment Panel (Conduct of Investigations) Procedure, 2025; photocopies of newspaper publications of Guardian, Saturday Sun, Nation and other relevant documents are hereby attached for the use of the Panel. Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.”

Vanguard News