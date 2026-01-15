Impeachment: Rivers Assembly silent over resumption of legislative activities

By Daniel Abia

Amidst the growing tension over the impeachment process on the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu, the Rivers State House of Assembly failed to resume plenary today (Thursday) after it adjourned sitting exactly one week ago.

It will be recalled that in its last sitting in 2026, held last Thursday, the House had commenced an impeachment proceeding against the state governor and his deputy over alleged gross misconduct, including demolition of the state assembly complex and spending without legislative approval, among others, before adjourning till 15th January, 2026.

However, as at midday on Thursday, there were no signs that the House, which presently holds sittings at the conference hall of its official legislative quarters along Aba Road, would sit, with no information having been given so far on why the lawmakers did not sit or when they will reconvene.

Efforts to reach the House Chairman on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Dr Eneme George, on when the lawmakers will reconvene were unsuccessful as he did not answer his calls and had yet to reply to a message sent to his phone as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, four lawmakers have so far backed out of the impeachment plot, soliciting a possible political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Vanguard News