Impeachment: Rivers Assembly serves notice on Fubara, Odu

Speaker Martins Amaewhule and Governor Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly has reportedly served an impeachment notice on the governor of the state, Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu.

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The two separate notices which are circulating on social media platforms are signed by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule and addressed to Fubara and Odu.

It would be recalled that the House of Assembly had on Thursday commended impeachment proceedings against the governor and his deputy, claiming that the governor was spending the state’s funds with an approved appropriation bill.

Amaewhule in the notice captioned, “RE: NOTICE OF ALLEGATIONS OF GROSS MISCONDUCT BROUGHT PURSUANT TO SECTION 188 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA, 1999 (AS AMENDED), FORWARDING OF COPY OF NOTICE OF ALLEGATIONS OF GROSS MISCONDUCT, cited Gross misconduct of the executive arm of the government.

“I received a copy of the Notice of allegations of gross misconduct dated 5th January 2026 and brought against you by twenty-six (26) members of the Rivers State House of Assembly- a number that represents over two-third (2/3) of the membership of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Pursuant to Section 188 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby forward to you – Sir Siminalayi Fubara GSSRS, a copy of the said Notice of Allegation of Gross Misconduct received by me on the 8th day of January 2026. A copy is attached.

“You are requested to reply to the allegations made against you in the said Notice of Allegations of Gross Misconduct accordingly. In doing this, your attention is drawn to the provisions of Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”