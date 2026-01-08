We won’t receive 2026 budget from Fubara – Rivers Assembly

Gov Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara and his Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, over alleged gross misconduct, including failure to present the 2026 budget to the legislature.

The Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule, said the move followed what it described as the governor’s persistent refusal to present the state’s appropriation bill and to allow legislative input into budgetary processes. Lawmakers argued that the alleged actions are impeachable offences under the Constitution.

The process was triggered by a motion moved by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dumle Maol, and seconded by Hon. Silvernus Nwankwo. The Majority Leader, Hon. Major Jack, thereafter read a notice of allegations against Governor Fubara, citing Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the notice, the allegations of gross misconduct include the demolition of the Assembly complex, extra-budgetary spending, withholding of funds meant for the Assembly Service Commission, and alleged refusal to comply with Supreme Court judgments on the financial autonomy of the legislature.

Similarly, the Deputy Leader, Hon. Linda Stewart, presented a notice of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor, Prof. Odu. The allegations include reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds, obstructing the House from carrying out its constitutional duties, allegedly conniving to allow unauthorised persons to occupy offices without proper legislative screening, seeking budgetary approval from groups other than the Rivers State House of Assembly, and the seizure of salaries and allowances of the Assembly and the Assembly Service Commission.

Commenting on the notices, Speaker Amaewhule said the alleged misconducts largely revolve around budget presentation and spending outside the state’s appropriation law.

“It is important that the process we are about to go through is in line with the provisions of the Constitution,” he said. “The particulars of these misconducts have a lot to do with the presentation of budget and spending outside the appropriation law.”

Amaewhule insisted that the governor had no intention of presenting the 2026 budget, arguing that the Assembly would have received it if he intended to do so. He claimed that Rivers State was yet to have an appropriation bill for 2026, a situation he described as unprecedented.

The Speaker further alleged that even when the Assembly approved a budget in 2023, the governor abandoned the appropriation law and awarded contracts outside the approved framework. He accused the governor of actions he said undermined democratic governance and development in the state.

“Our schools are not functioning the way they should. Our youths are not being employed. Our roads are bad, and our hospitals are not fully functional,” Amaewhule said, adding that lawmakers had reached a point where “enough is enough.”

He also claimed that President Bola Tinubu had made several efforts to intervene, urging the governor to change course, but alleged that such interventions were ignored.

Concluding, the Speaker said the House would not proceed with any action on the presentation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework or the 2026 appropriation bill until investigations into the allegations of gross misconduct are concluded.

He said: “Let the law take its course. The law has to take its course. We thank Mr. President.

He is a father. Mr. President has done his best. Mr. President has spoken to the governor. In my presence, Mr. President told the governor, I’m giving you a second chance. The governor refused.

“He gave him another one, the governor refused. How many times? Distinguished colleagues, I thank you for your contributions. Prayers have been properly conveyed by members.

“Distinguished colleagues, by this motion, this house thereby condemns the refusal of the governor of Rivers state to present the middle-term expedition framework and the 2026 appropriation bill in line with the Rivers State laws and the constitution, respectively, as well as a reckless spending from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of Rivers State.

“On this the house is declaring that the house will not proceed with any action for presentation of the middle-term expedition framework and appropriation bill 2026 until the investigation of gross misconduct levelled against the governor has completed.”

The Assembly subsequently adjourned proceedings on the impeachment process to January 15.