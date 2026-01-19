IMO signs landmark deal for robotic surgery, AI-driven healthcare

… Uzodimma okays deal as Ekwueme brings global med tech home

By Chioma Obinna

Imo State Government has taken a historic step toward transforming its healthcare system with the signing of a landmark multi-partner agreement to establish a world-class medical facility powered by artificial intelligence and robotic surgery.

Governor Hope Uzodimma approved the agreement recently, clearing the way for the introduction of advanced medical technologies, including the da Vinci robotic surgical system, in what officials described as the first partnership of its kind in Nigeria.

“This is a major breakthrough in our medical programme. We are determined to set up a world-class medical facility using artificial intelligence, robotic surgery, and advanced medical care for our people,” Uzodimma said.

The agreement brings together the Imo State Government, Heartland Hospital Management Corporation, The Prostate Clinic, and Imo Digital City Limited, combining hospital administration reform with high-end surgical innovation.

At the centre of the project is Professor Kingsley Ekwueme, a globally renowned robotic surgeon and pioneer of robotic surgery in West Africa, who hails from Imo State.

“We are lucky as a state that Professor Kingsley Ekwueme is one of our own and among the best in the world. Charity begins at home, and he has agreed to bring this expertise back. As a government, we will give him all the support required.”

The Governor disclosed that the state has approved all necessary documentation to ensure the facility becomes operational before the end of the year.

“It is on that note that I have approved this agreement so that operations can take off,” he said.

The project is expected to significantly reduce medical tourism abroad while positioning Imo State as a destination for advanced healthcare services.

“This will attract medical tourism into Imo State and ensure our people have access to quality healthcare at home,” Uzodimma added.

Describing the development as unprecedented, Professor Kingsley Ekwueme said the partnership marked a turning point for healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

“This is historic. This has never happened in Nigeria. For a partnership of this nature to be actualized, and for it to happen in Imo State, is truly amazing.”

Ekwueme said he accepted the invitation of the Governor after witnessing what he described as a quiet but far-reaching transformation in the state’s health sector.

“I saw firsthand the quiet revolution taking place, starting with the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme, which has enrolled over 1.4 million people. That is unprecedented. It means healthcare is getting closer to home.”

He added that bringing robotic surgery to Imo State was both professional and personal.

“We developed robotic surgery for the first time in West Africa in Lagos. To now bring it home to Imo State is a source of great joy to me, and the impact will be felt,” Ekwueme said.

Under the agreement, Heartland Hospital Management Corporation will manage hospital operations, while The Prostate Clinic and Imo Digital City Limited will provide the technical infrastructure and specialized medical equipment.

With the signing completed at the Imo State Government House, implementation begins immediately, including installation of robotic surgical equipment and staff training, the state government officials noted.