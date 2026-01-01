Imo is our state, let’s protect it – Uzodimma

Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI —- An appeal has gone to Imo people,to “remain vigilant and keep protecting the state, despite the significant reduction of crime, in the past year.

The appeal was part of Governor Hope Uzodimma”s New Year message to the people.

He said: “Today, the era of politically fuelled insecurity is behind us. The peace we enjoy is not an accident. It is the result of our collective resolve to reclaim our state.

“For us in Imo, 2026 is the year our foundations yield a massive harvest. However, as we enjoy the peace and tranquility that now pervades our landscape, we must work consciously to sustain it.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that there are still those who are unhappy with the progress of our state; perennial enemies of growth who may try to take us back to darker years.

“We must remain vigilant. As the saying goes,“the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. We must be observant and report any suspicious activity to the security agencies immediately.

“Imo is the only state we can truly call our own, and we must do all we can to protect her. To those who wish to continue planting hate and discord for political gain, I advise you to turn a new leaf. Do not undermine the very system you depend on.”

While thanking God for “allowing us see the beginning of another year”, the Governor also commended the people for their continuous support, prayers and encouragement, stressing that the administration’s developmental strides would not have been possible without the people’s partnership.”

Highlighting some of his activities in 2025, the Governor said: “We began 2025 with an aggressive push for legacy infrastructure. By late September, the skyline of Owerri changed forever when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the Assumpta twin flyovers.

“This project has finally unblocked the busiest choke point in the city, easing traffic and announcing a new era in urban renewal.

“We also saw the commissioning of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Convention Centre (EIICC) on 30 September 2025. This world-class facility has restored our status as a premier convention destination.

“Alongside this, we delivered the rebuilt Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia corridor, a project that has re-established our regional connectivity.

“August 2025 marked a decisive turn for our workforce. My administration raised the minimum wage for state civil servants from N70,000 to N104,000; the most audacious sub-national wage decision in the country.

“This was a direct response to the economic pressures facing our workers. In that same spirit of justice, I approved the release of N16 billion to pay another batch of long-standing gratuity arrears.

“By doing so, we have taken yet another crucial step toward clearing decades of liabilities, ensuring our senior citizens receive the dignity they earned through years of service.

“A similarly vital milestone was our transition to the Imo Land Information System, ILIS. By automating land-title management, we have tackled multiple-allocation fraud and made it possible to verify and track Certificates of Occupancy through a transparent digital interface.

“Our focus on the future was equally reflected in the SkillUp Imo programme. On 10 October 2025, we graduated 10,000 youths in Cohort 3, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 50,000 young Imo people trained in software engineering, AI, cybersecurity, and fintech.

“To anchor this talent, the National Universities Commission approved the Imo State University of Innovation, Science and Technology, Omuma. This institution will serve as the engine room for our digital city and innovation hubs.

“All these efforts provided the momentum for the Imo Economic and Investment Summit in December, where global partners acknowledged Imo as a new growth frontier.

“As we enter 2026, we do so with a clear roadmap in our N1.4 trillion “Budget of Economic Breakthrough.” Our target is to resolutely pursue growth in power, health, agriculture, education, and food security. We intend to transform the Imo economy in a way that translates more concretely to every household.

“Furthermore, with our new AI-driven security technology, our agencies are better equipped than ever to detect and intercept those plotting evil or violence.”