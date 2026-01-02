I’m still in PDP – Wabara

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President and the Chairman of Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has refuted what he called “planted mischievous media reports” that he had dumped the PDP for the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Wabara urged PDP faithful and members of the public to disregard the “fake and misleading social media reports” which reported that he had defected to the ADC.

The PDP BoT Chairman spoke on the heals of social media reports that he was among the South East leaders who went to Enugu on December 31 to welcome ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo when he came to endorse the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the 2027 presidential race.

But dismissing the said media reports as “fake and mischievous”, Wabara explained that his picture with Obi and Obasanjo among other Igbo leaders circulating on the social media had nothing to do with the purported Enugu event.

Senator Wabara, who maintained that his membership of the PDP was never in doubt, said that the said picture was an old picture of Igbo leaders with Obasanjo when they visited him last year in his Abeokuta residence.

He further explained that Obasanjo’s portrait on the wall at the background of the picture confirmed that the photo was taken in the ex- president’s residence and not somewhere in Enugu.

He accused his detractors of sponsoring the “fake news” to blackmail him but said such antics would never fly.

“The same disgruntled elements who have been contracted to destroy the PDP are behind this mischievous media campaign. But no amount of lies can change the fact that I am still very much in the PDP.

“I’m not only in the PDP but committed to seeing that the PDP bounces back as the ruling national party in 2027,” Wabara said.

Senator Wabara vowed that no amount of blackmail would stop him from insisting on the rule of law and due process to revive the PDP as a formidable political party in the country.